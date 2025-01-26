Business Standard

Our offer is best for all Religare shareholders: Digvijay Gaekwad

We have full faith in Sebi, Modi government, Gaekwad said

Dev Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Digvijay Gaekwad, the US-based serial entrepreneur, has written to Sebi seeking permission to make a counter offer for Religare Enterprises at Rs 275 a share to buy 55 per cent of the company. In an interview with Dev Chatterjee from Florida, Gaekwad explains the rationale for his offer for the financial services company.
 
What made you make a counter offer for Religare Enterprises at Rs 275 a share?
 
I believe in the fundamentals of Religare's business. We evaluate every business opportunity on an ongoing basis all over the world. My offer is good for all shareholders of the company, and they must support me. I think the company was undervalued, and hence the offer.
 
 
Why did you write to Sebi? Why did you not appoint a merchant banker for the offer?
 
We have full faith in Sebi and in the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India campaign. I am sure they will look into our proposal with an open mind and take all shareholders' interests into account. At this price, my offer provides more value to the shareholders.

We are in the process of appointing a merchant banker, and you will hear about it soon. We will show Sebi that we have the money to make the counter offer.
 
You are an investor in the US and other parts of the world. Is Religare your first investment in India?
 
We look for opportunities all over the world. In the past, we have evaluated many companies in India. However, the asking prices and the price-to-earnings ratios are very high in India. Companies are asking for crazy valuations. We think Religare is a good opportunity for us.
 
What's your take on the Burmans' statement on Sunday, which said Religare management is reckless?
 
I have used Dabur's products all my life. We have nothing against anyone. If a company is reckless, its value will fall to zero from a thousand.

Topics : SEBI Religare Religare Enterprises

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

