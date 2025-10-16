Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹295 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹295 crore

The board in its meeting on Thursday also approved raising funds of ₹3,000 crore in the form of long-term infrastructure bonds in one or more tranches by March 2027

Punjab & Sind Bank

In a regulatory filing, PSB said its board has approved raising capital in one or more tranches by March 2027 aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore. This consist of raising Rs 3,000 crore through QIP/FPO/rights issue, and Rs 2,000 crore by way of bonds. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Thursday reported a 29.5 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 295 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
 
The bank had a net profit of Rs 240 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.
 
In a regulatory filing, PSB said its board has approved raising capital in one or more tranches by March 2027 aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore. This consist of raising Rs 3,000 crore through QIP/FPO/rights issue, and Rs 2,000 crore by way of bonds.
 
The board in its meeting on Thursday also approved raising funds of Rs 3,000 crore in the form of long-term infrastructure bonds in one or more tranches by March 2027.
 
 
As per the quarterly results approved by PSB board, interest income rose to Rs 2,999 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 2,739 crore in the same quarter of FY25.
 
Gross Non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.92 per cent of loans in Q2, from 4.21 per cent in Q2 of FY25.
 
Shares of PSB closed at Rs 30.22 apiece, up 0.23 per cent from previous close on BSE.

More From This Section

Zomato

Eternal to set up subsidiary Eternal Foundation to focus on charity

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

kalpataru

Kalpataru Q2 sales bookings rise 19% to ₹1,329 cr on strong housing demand

Zomato

Eternal Q2 results: Profit falls 63% to ₹65 cr, revenue surges 183%

Ola battery

Ola Electric enters $12 bn energy storage market with home batteries

Topics : Company News Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon