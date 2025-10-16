Eternal Q2 results: Profit falls 63% to ₹65 cr, revenue surges 183%

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) reported a 63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in net profit to Rs 65 crore in the second quarter of FY26 (2025–26), compared to Rs 176 crore in the same period a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit rose 160 per cent from Rs 25 crore in the previous quarter.
Revenue surges 183% YoY; Ebitda margins narrow
The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 183.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,590 crore in Q2FY26, up from Rs 4,799 crore a year earlier. Revenue in the previous quarter stood at Rs 7,167 crore. On the profitability front, consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 224 crore, while rising 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from Rs 172 crore in Q1FY26.
Food delivery sees moderate growth
Signalling modest recovery, the net order value (NOV) for food delivery increased 14 per cent Y-o-Y, compared to 13 per cent Y-o-Y in the previous quarter. In Q2FY26, NOV rose to Rs 9,423 crore from Rs 8,281 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. NOV refers to the actual value retained after deductions such as discounts and promotional codes.
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Eternal, said, “In line with our expectation (as mentioned in the last letter), NOV growth rate (YoY) did go up in Q2FY26 after declining consistently for the last five quarters. Having said that, the recovery in growth has been slower than expected, and we only expect a slow uptick in growth rate in the near term.”
Goyal added that food delivery continues to face headwinds, including soft discretionary consumption, the impact of quick commerce growth, and volatile weather, which weigh on near-term growth.
The adjusted revenue for food delivery grew 22.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,863 crore from Rs 2,340 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Sequentially, food-delivery revenue rose 7.7 per cent. The number of average monthly transacting customers increased to 24.1 million, up from 22.9 million in the earlier quarter.
Blinkit drives growth with record NOV
The NOV for Blinkit remained higher than that of food delivery, at Rs 11,679 crore in Q2FY26. NOV growth accelerated to 137 per cent Y-o-Y — its highest in the last 10 quarters. According to Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, about 80 per cent of the NOV in Q2FY26 came from owned inventory, expected to rise to 90 per cent next quarter.
Continuing its expansion of dark stores, the company added 272 net new stores, taking the total count to 1,816. It expects to reach 2,100 stores by December this year.
“We have been maintaining our quarterly rate of net store additions consistently for the last few quarters, and given what we know today, we think we should be able to get to 3,000 stores by March 2027,” Dhindsa said.
‘Going out’ vertical adds new category
For the Eternal going-out business, revenue rose 22.7 per cent to Rs 189 crore as against Rs 154 crore in the year-ago period. NOV jumped to Rs 2,063 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,562 crore in Q2FY25.
The company added ‘stores’ as a new category alongside dining-out, movies, and event ticketing.
“We have already onboarded nearly 3,400 outlets across six cities and have enabled over 60,000 transactions till date. Early traction is promising, and we plan to continue scaling this segment,” Goyal said, adding that the company has also launched ‘District’ in the UAE.
Hyperpure revenue drops on business shift
For Eternal’s business-to-business supplies vertical, Hyperpure, revenue fell 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,023 crore, and 55.4 per cent Q-o-Q.
“The decline was on account of the shift to inventory ownership in quick commerce, which led to a scale-down in Hyperpure’s non-restaurant business in line with expectations,” Goyal added.