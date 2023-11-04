close
Puri inaugurates ONGC-funded hospital in Assam built for Rs 483 crore

Speaking at the inauguration function, Puri said the hospital is expected to improve the healthcare services for the people of upper Assam as well as other parts of the Northeast



It has modular operating theatres, a critical care unit and telemedicine facilities, connecting patients with specialist healthcare providers nationwide

Press Trust of India Sivasagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday inaugurated a multi-speciality hospital built at a cost of Rs 483 crore in Assam's Sivasagar district.
The Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital has been funded by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) under its CSR commitments, and will be managed and operated by Aurangabad-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratisthan (BAVP), a statement said.
Speaking at the inauguration function, Puri said the hospital is expected to improve the healthcare services for the people of upper Assam as well as other parts of the Northeast.
Reiterating the BJP-led NDA government's thrust on the development of the region, he said, "Driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the Northeast, government and public enterprises like ONGC are committed to improving lives here.
"Prioritising healthcare, ONGC's Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital, with its state of the art medical infrastructure, will bring in substantive enhancement in healthcare capacity of not only upper Assam but in entire Northeast."

MoS for Petroleum Rameswar Teli, also present at the inauguration, said the highly advanced healthcare services that will be available at the new hospital will benefit people of the entire region.
The programme was also attended by state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and ONGC chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh, among others.
The multi-speciality hospital at Demow in Sivasagar district has been built with an investment of Rs 483.19 crore, and is expected to provide healthcare services to over 1 lakh patients annually, the statement said.
The state-of-the-art hospital, spanning over 35 acres, has 300 beds and a team of 70 specialised doctors.
It has modular operating theatres, a critical care unit and telemedicine facilities, connecting patients with specialist healthcare providers nationwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hardeep Puri ONGC Assam

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

