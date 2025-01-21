Q3 results today: Tata Tech, IndiaMART among 32 to post earnings on Jan 21

Tata Technologies, South Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Dalmia Bharat, are scheduled to release their earnings reports for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25) on Tuesday. These results will shed light on their financial performance for the current fiscal year and will be closely watched by investors and market analysts alike.
A total of 32 firms will be releasing their earnings report for the third quarter today, this includes ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, and IndiaMART InterMES, among others.
The week beginning January 20 is a crucial one for the Indian stock market, with nearly 250 companies expected to report their quarterly earnings. Among the major firms set to announce their Q3 results are financial giants such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, along with consumer goods leader Hindustan Unilever (HUL), energy company BPCL, and IT services provider Coforge. Other notable companies include UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Persistent Systems, IndiGo, Dixon Technologies (India), IDBI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.
Zomato Q3 highlights
Food delivery and quick commerce platform Zomato, the prominent food delivery and quick commerce company, reported a significant 57 per cent per cent year-on-year decline in its quarterly profit after tax for Q3 FY25. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 59 crore, a sharp drop from Rs 138 crore in the same quarter last year.
Market review
Indian equity markets concluded the Monday's trading session on a positive note, with the benchmark BSE Sensex gaining 454 points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 77,073.44. Similarly, the Nifty50 saw a rise of 141 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 23,344.75. The broader market indices also reflected positive momentum, with the Nifty Midcap100 up 0.91 per cent at 55,106.20 and the Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 1.09 per cent to end at 17,864.65.
The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 77,261.66 points, an increase of 0.24 per cent, and the Nifty50 rising 77.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,422.70. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
Global market cues remain mixed, with US markets closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day. However, emerging markets, including India, have shown signs of volatility in the lead-up to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump's second term. Despite this, historical trends suggest that both US and Indian equities have tended to deliver positive returns in the 12 months following a presidential inauguration.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 21
- Aditya Birla Renewables Limited
- Ashika Capital Limited
- Bacil Pharma Limited
- Cyient DLM Limited
- Dalmia Bharat Limited
- Eimco Elecon (India) Limited
- Eureka Industries Limited
- High Energy Batteries (India) Limited
- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
- Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited
- Indbank Housing Limited
- The India Cements Limited
- IndiaMART InterMESH Limited
- Indoco Remedies Limited
- Jana Small Finance Bank Limited
- KEI Industries Limited
- Kinetic Finance Limited
- Manorama Industries Limited
- Nexus Surgical and Medicare Limited
- Onward Technologies Limited
- PMC Fincorp Limited
- PNB Housing Finance Limited
- Prime Securities Limited
- Rossari Biotech Limited
- SI Capital and Financial Services Limited
- The South Indian Bank Limited
- S Vartak Corporation Limited
- Tanla Platforms Limited
- Tata Technologies Limited
- UCO Bank
- V B Desai Financial Services Limited
- Z S A M Commerce Limited