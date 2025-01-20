RBI eases norms for ARCs, streamlines borrower dues settlement process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday relaxed norms for asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to settle borrower dues, aligning the rules closer to those followed by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
Under the revised guidelines, dues above Rs 1 crore can now be settled based on a board-approved policy, with the decision delegated to a board committee. Previously, such settlements required full board approval.
The new norms stipulate that the committee must be chaired by an independent director and include at least two independent directors, including the chair. Alternatively, the committee should comprise at least one-third of the board's total strength or three directors, whichever is higher.
An Independent Advisory Committee (IAC) comprising professionals with technical, financial, or legal expertise will examine settlement proposals and provide recommendations to the ARC. The board committee will then deliberate on the IAC's suggestions and explore all recovery options before deciding whether settlement with the borrower is the best course of action under the circumstances.
“Settlements with borrowers shall only occur after all possible recovery methods have been ‘examined’ and settlement is deemed the best option,” the revised norms state. This marks a shift from earlier requirements, which mandated exhausting all recovery avenues before considering settlement.
Also Read
For dues under Rs 1 crore, settlements can now be approved by an official who was not involved in the acquisition of the concerned financial assets, either individually or as part of a committee. Previously, such proposals required examination by the IAC.
Simplified guidelines for smaller loans
Hari Hara Mishra, CEO of the Association of ARCs in India, said the revised guidelines would streamline the settlement process. “The earlier ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach posed challenges, especially for small loans, which often run into lakhs. Implementing those guidelines was proving to be a nightmare,” Mishra told Business Standard.
He added that the updated norms provide special dispensation for small loans with principal outstanding below Rs 1 crore, making the process more practical.
Additional provisions
ARCs are now required to submit quarterly reports on the resolution of such accounts to the board or a board panel.
The guidelines also mandate that the Net Present Value (NPV) of the settlement amount should generally not be less than the realisable value of securities. If there is a significant variation between the valuation recorded at the time of acquisition and the realisable value at the time of settlement, the reasons must be documented.
ARCs must also establish a board-approved policy for settling dues, which should include criteria such as a cut-off date for one-time settlement eligibility and permissible sacrifices for various exposure categories while determining settlement amounts.
The revised norms come into effect immediately.