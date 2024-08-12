Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quest Investment Advisors plans to raise Rs 700 crore, launches AIF

The Quest Smart Alpha Sector Rotation Series II follows the success of their previous AIF, the Quest Smart Alpha - Sector Rotation, which raised approximately Rs 500 crore

investment, investors, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quest Investment Advisors on Monday announced the launch of its Rs 700 crore new open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).
The Quest Smart Alpha Sector Rotation Series II follows the success of their previous AIF, the Quest Smart Alpha - Sector Rotation, which raised approximately Rs 500 crore since its inception in May 2022, Quest Investment said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Speaking on the launch of the new fund, Rajkumar Singhal, CEO, Quest Investment said, For over 17 years, our endeavour has always been to provide differentiated ideas to our investors which capture the evolving listed equity market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

High returns, govt support pushes AIFs to explore SME-focused IPOs

Fractional investing: Millennials turning to new-age investment instrument

In a relief to banks and NBFCs, Reserve Bank of India modifies AIF norms

Doctors across India go on indefinite strike over rape, murder in Kolkata

Nothing to worry amid rising competition: Berger Paints MD to shareholders

Topics : alternative investment AIF Investment advice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon