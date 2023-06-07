close

RAMP Global inks partnership with Hala Mobility to foray into EV biz

Set up in 2017, RAMP is an integrated platform that automates automotive repair practices to achieve efficiency and scalability, as per the statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
electric vehicle

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
RAMP Global, a cloud-based ecosystem for automotive aftermarket services, has inked a strategic partnership with Hala Mobility to foray into the electric vehicles' maintenance, management, leasing and tracking business.

As part of this collaboration, RAMP will automate Hala's complex backend operations for maintaining an EV fleet of approx 15,000 vehicles, bringing in improvement in operations and enough growth opportunities, the company said in a statement.

The company said the tie-up is its first move that aims to drive efficiency and reliability of solutions for EV adoption as a clean mobility alternative.

RAMP provides comprehensive automotive aftermarket solutions for enterprises operating large fleets, extending their expertise to electric vehicles.

"Our solutions are capable of handling any kind of fleet including two, three and four-wheelers, commercial vehicles and construction equipment fleet. We already manage more than three million fleet on our platform. We are now extending our capabilities to the EV sector with Hala Mobility," RAMP CEO Amit Kumar said.

RAMP said its solutions will ensure seamless vehicle maintenance and management for the enterprise while contributing to the EV penetration efforts in the country.

Set up in 2017, RAMP is an integrated platform that automates automotive repair practices to achieve efficiency and scalability, as per the statement.

"We have partnered with RAMP to automate the on-demand maintenance and servicing of EVs. By embracing this collaboration, we look forward to transitioning into a sustainable future, benefiting from RAMP's integrated platform and Hala Mobility's expansive EV services," said Srikanth Reddy, founder and CEO of Hala Mobility.

He said the company in a short span has grown multi-fold in terms of EV fleet size and clients.

Electric Vehicles Cloud

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

