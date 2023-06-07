India and US launch strategic trade dialogue ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of the historic US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries have launched a strategic trade dialogue here during which officials reviewed the ongoing cooperation in multilateral export control regimes and agreed to share the best practices to further the bilateral ties.

At the inaugural India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD), the Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US delegation was co-led by Alan Estevez, Under Secretary for Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce and Ambassador Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the US Department of State.

The dialogue is a key mechanism to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations envisaged under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The meeting took place ahead of Prime Minister Modi's maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Modi will be visiting the US from June 21 to 24.

It focused on ways in which both governments can facilitate the development and trade of technologies in critical domains such as semiconductors, space, telecom, quantum, AI, defence, bio-tech and others, a media release from the Indian embassy here said.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the relevant bilateral export control regulations with the objective of building and diversifying resilient supply chains for these strategic technologies.

Also Read PM Modi meets French President Macron to discuss trade, economic ties US looking forward to host PM Modi on June 22, deepening collaboration RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement Biden, Modi discuss importance of US-India strategic technology partnership Indo-US strategic allies hold up Sri Lanka's struggling politics, economy US-India partnership seen as partnership of equals, says community leader India, US should provide an alternative to Chinese model: Krishnamoorthi Sequoia's split sends warning to every company doing US-China business North Korean hackers suspected in new $35 million cryptocurrency theft PM Modi visit shows strong India-US partnership: Indian American leader

They reviewed ongoing cooperation in multilateral export control regimes and agreed to share the best practices.

Both sides agreed to enhance awareness among the industry, academia and other stakeholders about the export control regimes through workshops and other activities.

"They acknowledged that the dialogue would be instrumental to enabling co-production, co-development and enhanced industrial collaborations in critical technologies, the statement said.

They agreed to set up a regular monitoring group which will review progress in deepening cooperation in the bilateral high-tech trade and technology partnership. The co-chairs agreed to continue the dialogue with the objective of strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the statement said.