Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rationalisation of duty structure crucial for tech adoption: BMW India Head

He stressed on a level-playing field in terms of taxation for the existing as well as for new players who seek to foray into the country

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rationalisation of the duty structure is critical for the fast adoption of new technologies, including electric vehicles, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said on Thursday.
He stressed on a level-playing field in terms of taxation for the existing as well as for new players who seek to foray into the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Our ask from the government has always been that if you want faster adoption of new technologies, and then localisation, there needs to be some rationalisation of the duty structure," Pawah told reporters here.
If the duties were less, it will allow the companies to bring in products and offer it to the customer at the right price, he added.
After demand creation, the products could be localised as BMW has been doing since commencing operations in the country, Pawah said.
"Every product that we bring in, initially we try to bring in as CBU, and when the demand grows, we immediately localise it," he added.
At present, cars imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) attract customs duty of 60-100 per cent, depending on the engine size and Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.
When asked about talks on giving some concessions to a US based EV major, Pawah said, "We don't prescribe any kind of preferential treatment. There should be a level-playing field for all whether it's a new entrant, or entrant who's been in the market for the last two decades."

There needs to be a level-playing field for not only the EV segment but for all segments, he noted.
"It's not just the EV technology. There's going to be hydrogen technology tomorrow. There's going to be other technologies there, which are more cleaner, more safer," Pawah said.
BMW continues to invest in new technologies without any incentive, he noted.
The luxury car industry continues to remain minisicule in India, currently accounting for just over 1 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle volumes annually.
On business outlook for the current year, he noted that the overall economic outlook and consumer sentiment continues to be robust, which is a good sign.
"And combined with the product lineup that we have now, with fully availability of all the new products that we already launched in 2023 and the 19 products that we will launch in 2024 that gives us even a higher level of confidence of continuing this solid growth in 2024 as well," Pawah said.

Also Read

BMW India expects double-digit growth in 2023, chip supply a challenge

BMW India to hike car prices up to 2% from Jan 1 due to rising input costs

TVS, BMW in discussions to expand manufacturing network beyond India

BMW India posts record sales of luxury cars, motorcycle at 22,940 units

Local assembly of EVs in India just a matter of time: BMW official

Toyota to roll out solid-state battery EVs globally in a couple of years

First Solar invests $700 mn for solar manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Passenger traffic at CSMIA up 13% to 4.88 million in December 2023

RIL, ACME, 7 others selected for govt sops to set up green hydrogen plants

Airbnb, U'khand Tourism sign initial pact to enhance hospitality standards

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BMW Technology automobile industry automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon