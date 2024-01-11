Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Airbnb, U'khand Tourism sign initial pact to enhance hospitality standards

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Airbnb will undertake capacity building activities in the selected pilot locations to enhance local hospitality standards, the company said in a statement

v

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airbnb on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) to build host capacity in lesser-explored destinations.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Airbnb will undertake capacity building activities in the selected pilot locations to enhance local hospitality standards, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This partnership will focus on onboarding homestays onto the Airbnb platform.
"This partnership with Airbnb will further expand our efforts to promote homestay culture in our state.
"Individuals in the tourism sector will receive training on responsible hosting which will unlock their potential to attract guests from India and abroad. Through this partnership, we're confident the travellers will be presented with enriching, immersive experiences," Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary and UTDB CEO Sachin Kurve said.
Airbnb will conduct workshops in the identified pilot destinations to train 'model hosts', will conduct a thorough review of homestay-specific gaps in the identified pilot destinations and share its assessment with UTDB and will work with the identified district tourism officers appointed as points of contact (PoCs) for seamless coordination.
"With this partnership, we aim to empower microentrepreneurs in the region by offering them training on hospitality standards, sharing hosting best practices and encouraging responsible hosting initiatives. We are looking forward to working with the government to onboard homestays in the state on our platform," Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Airbnb, said.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: History, importance, traditional food and wishes

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Airbnb contributed over $920 million to India's economy in FY23: Research

IT services companies TCS, Infosys continue to see headcount drop

Jaguar Land Rover reports best-ever sales at 3,582 units in Apr-Dec period

India-Japan Fund to invest Rs 400 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra's unit

Maruti Suzuki plans to start exports of EVs, lithium-ion battery this year

JSW Group ties up with Finland-based Coolbrook for low-carbon emission tech

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airbnb Uttarkhand tourism Tourism industry hospitality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon