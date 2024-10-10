Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / RBI asks asset reconstruction firms to standardise credit bureau reporting

RBI asks asset reconstruction firms to standardise credit bureau reporting

The Reserve Bank of India has been publicly asking supervised entities to ensure compliance with norms and that consumer interest is protected

industry, ibc, pli, bankruptcy

Reuters BENGALURU/MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank on Thursday directed asset reconstruction companies to establish a standard operating procedure for providing information to credit bureaus, in a move to harmonise loan data submission norms for ARCs with those governing financial institutions.

In its circular, the RBI stressed that ARCs - firms that buy and resolve bad loans from financial institutions - give "top priority" to customer grievance redressal as well as timely submission and updation of loan data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Reserve Bank of India has been publicly asking supervised entities to ensure compliance with norms and that consumer interest is protected.

 

The records provided to credit bureaus were to be updated regularly and no instances of repayment were to be left unreported, the RBI said.

These guidelines would harmonise rules for ARCs related to credit bureaus with those for banks and non-banks, the RBI added.

Credit bureaus compile credit scores and reports based on individuals' borrowing history, payment behaviour, and borrowing patterns.

More From This Section

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

JSW Steel partners with BHP, Carbon Clean to work on capture technology

PremiumAir India

Tata Group-owned Air India places order for 85 planes with Airbus

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric delegation meets MHI officials, seeks clarity on notice

Star Health Insurance

Star Health investigates alleged role of security chief in data leak

Ratan Tata

Bengal Inc mourns demise of Ratan Tata, expresses admiration for his legacy

Banks and non-banking financial companies share data with credit bureaus to help prevent defaults and facilitate responsible lending decisions, as well as track borrowers' credit history.

TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark are four such entities that operate under the central bank's guidelines.

ARCs shall now become members of all credit bureaus, the RBI said, adding that they had to appoint a nodal officer for dealing with the credit bureaus. They were earlier required to be a member of at least one credit bureau.

ARCs should put in place systems and processes to ensure compliance with these guidelines latest by January 1, the RBI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

asset reconstruction business

RBI asks ARCs to become members of all credit information companies

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks banks to use info from all relevant sources for risk assessment

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

Spending Boost: Soon, pay up to Rs 1,000 without entering PIN on UPI Lite

fmcg shopping consumer consumption

Consumer confidence improves in Sept on better economic conditions: RBI

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI decides to hold policy repo rate; changes stance gear to neutral

Topics : RBI Central banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon