Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / RBI enhances limits for UPI123 Pay, UPI Lite to encourage wider adoption

RBI enhances limits for UPI123 Pay, UPI Lite to encourage wider adoption

The daily transactions on UPI crossed 501 million in September, the highest ever since UPI turned operational

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

The UPI Lite feature enables low-value transactions without requiring a UPI PIN. Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday enhanced transaction limits for UPI123Pay and UPI Lite to encourage wider adoption of these UPI products.

Now, customers using UPI123Pay, which provides UPI functionality on feature phones, will have a per-transaction limit of Rs 10,000, up from the previous cap of Rs 5,000.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Additionally, the RBI has increased the UPI Lite wallet limits, raising the per-transaction cap from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 and the overall wallet limit from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

“To further encourage wider adoption of UPI and make it more inclusive, it has been decided to enhance the per-transaction limit in UPI123Pay from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy speech.
 

The UPI Lite feature enables low-value transactions without requiring a UPI Pin. It is carried out without utilising a remitter bank’s core banking systems in real-time, according to the National Payments Corporation of India.

The enhancement in limits for UPI products comes amid increasing adoption of the flagship real-time payments system and the expanding use cases of such transactions.

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

RBI MPC highlights: Inflation expected to remain elevated during September, October, says Das

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC: Short-term inflation risk remains in focus, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

As RBI takes a 'neutral' stance, what do its monetary policy stances mean?

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, shifts stance to neutral

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.92 against US dollar during early trade


The daily transactions on UPI crossed 501 million in September, the highest ever since UPI turned operational in 2016. It registered a marginal increase of 0.5 per cent in volume to 15.04 billion in September compared to 14.96 billion in August.

In value terms, Rs 68,800 crore were secured in value terms in September. The number remained almost static at Rs 20.64 trillion in September, compared to Rs 20.61 trillion in August.

NPCI has been expanding use cases for UPI, including introduction of delegated payments with UPI Circle, credit card on UPI, credit line on UPI, among others.

The apex body for payments records around Rs 10,000 crore for credit on UPI transactions, which includes payments worth Rs 200 crore for credit line on UPI.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases its hawkish stance, index addition to extend market bond rally

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC changes stance to neutral; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Growth at any cost approach of some NBFCs poses risks: RBI Governor

Microfinance

MFIN to review compliance of its members with norms on indebtedness

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI moves closer to interest rate cut after global easing kicks off

Topics : Reserve Bank of India UPI transactions UPI RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon