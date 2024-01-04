Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

REC, Bank of Baroda join hands to finance power, infra, logistics projects

State-owned REC Ltd has inked an initial pact with Bank of Baroda to jointly offer loans for power, infrastructure and logistics projects in India over the next three years.

Infrastructure, roads

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned REC Ltd has inked an initial pact with Bank of Baroda to jointly offer loans for power, infrastructure and logistics projects in India over the next three years.
By pooling resources and expertise, both entities endeavour to champion initiatives that will invigorate economic development and enhance accessibility to essential services nationwide, a power ministry statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the statement, REC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda to facilitate joint sanctions of loans to fund power, infrastructure and logistics projects in the country over the next three years.
The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairperson and Managing Director of REC, and Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda, along with Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda.
"By harnessing synergies between REC's expertise in the power sector and Bank of Baroda's financial prowess, we aim to catalyse transformative projects that will positively impact communities and drive socio-economic progress," Dewangan said in the statement.
"With the Indian economy on a strong growth path, we will see a rise in capital expenditure and private investment and an increasing need for collaborative and innovative financing structures," Chand said in the statement.

Also Read

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

REC to finance 2 green hydrogen, thermal project worth Rs 40,000 crore

REC loan disbursements cross Rs 1 lakh mark for the first time in a year

Central Bank of India's loans grow 14.9% to Rs 2.4 trillion in Q3 FY24

IndiGo withdraws fuel charge; airfares to reduce by up to Rs 1,000

Reliance, Disney start antitrust diligence on India media merger: Report

Burmans' misleading information about chairperson far from truth: Religare

Airtel loses 1.2 million users, Jio gains 1.84 million in October: Trai

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bank of Baroda REC Power Finance Corporation infrastructure logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon