Home / Companies / News / Reliance acquires Velvette, the FMCG brand behind the sachet revolution

Reliance acquires Velvette, the FMCG brand behind the sachet revolution

This acquisition aligns with Reliance's approach of combining tradition with new opportunities to ensure Indian brands grow in the market

Reliance

(Photo: Reuters)

Nandini Singh
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has acquired Velvette, the personal care brand known for introducing sachet packaging. This acquisition, which grants RCPL the perpetual license of Velvette, supports Reliance’s goal to bring back Indian brands and make them relevant for today’s consumers.
 
With Velvette, RCPL adds to its portfolio in the personal care segment, offering products at accessible prices. This acquisition aligns with Reliance’s approach of combining tradition with new opportunities to ensure Indian brands grow in the market.
 

Velvette’s history and future growth

 
Velvette’s history is tied to CK Rajkumar, known as the ‘Sachet King’ for introducing PVC pillow pouches for shampoo in 1980. Inspired by his father R ChinniKrishnan’s vision that “whatever a rich person enjoys, the poor should be able to afford too,” Velvette made personal care products available to more consumers. Over time, the brand expanded into personal care and household products.
 
 
Under Reliance’s ownership, Velvette will reach a wider audience through technology, distribution, and market insights.
 

RCPL’s approach to Indian brands 

“We are thrilled to welcome Velvette into the Reliance family,” said Ketan Mody, COO of Reliance Consumer Products Limited. 

“Velvette’s incredible legacy of innovation and its pivotal role in making personal care products accessible to millions is truly remarkable. We are excited to build on this legacy, enhance its offerings, and take Velvette to new heights, making it an even more integral part of consumers’ lives,” he said.
 

A new chapter for Velvette

 
At the signing ceremony, Sujatha Rajkumar and Arjun Rajkumar shared their thoughts on the transition.
 
“We are thrilled to join forces with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for Velvette. RCPL will help breathe new life into Velvette by expanding its reach and bringing the authentic Velvette products to a broader, modern audience,” they said.
 
With this acquisition, Reliance increases its presence in the personal care and FMCG market, looking for ways to serve the needs of Indian consumers. By bringing Velvette back to the market, Reliance is continuing its effort to grow its consumer products business.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

