Nita Ambani to address Annual India Conference 2025 at Harvard University

Nita Ambani to address Annual India Conference 2025 at Harvard University

On February 15 and 16, Nita Ambani will deliver the keynote presentation at Harvard University's Annual India Conference. She will discuss India's customs and economic impact in her speech

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani will deliver the keynote speech at the Annual India Conference at Harvard University on February 15 and 16. The event will bring together over 1,000 delegates, including world leaders and intellectuals, at Harvard University in the United States. 
 
India's growing international influence in business, policy, and culture will be the main topic of discussion, according to The Times of India.
 
The 60-year-old philanthropist and businesswoman will illustrate how India’s deep-rooted traditions, cultural excellence, and economic dynamism affect global discourse. The world is one family, according to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which will be the focal point of Nita Ambani's speech. 
 

Annual India Conference 2025: Theme

Nitin Nohria, a renowned academic and former Harvard Business School dean, will have a fireside discussion with Nita Ambani. It is anticipated that conversations would focus on India's art, culture, and place in the contemporary world. 
 
This year's theme is "From India to the World" which highlights India's contributions to the globe and sheds light on the contributions of Indian voices, ideas, and inventions that are paving the road for global peace and prosperity.

What is the significance of the India Conference at Harvard?

The Harvard India Conference is important because it will give eminent leaders a platform to talk about India's influence on world politics. Important subjects are discussed, including economic growth, democracy, technology, climate action, diplomacy, and cross-cultural interactions.
 
The annual conference has been a major venue for over 22 years, which brings together experts from business, economics, education, and culture experts from business, economics, education, and culture. 

Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, is a strong supporter of India's cultural diplomacy. She was named one of "the most prominent women business leaders in Asia" by Forbes in 2016. She was the first Indian woman to join the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that same year.
 

Topics : Nita Ambani Harvard University Reliance Group

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

