Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Reliance Consumer Products acquires Velvette, strengthens FMCG portfolio

Reliance Consumer Products acquires Velvette, strengthens FMCG portfolio

This strategic acquisition, which entails acquiring the perpetual licence of Velvette, aligns with Reliance's ongoing commitment to building a futuristic business with a solid foundation

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has announced the acquisition of Velvette, the iconic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand renowned for revolutionising the personal care space with its innovative sachet packaging, from Chennai-based Sujatha Biotech, for an undisclosed amount.
 
Sujatha Biotech was founded by the late C K Rajkumar, who was also referred to as the ‘sachet king’ of India. The other brands of Sujatha include Nivaran 90 cough syrup and memory-enhancer tablet Memory Plus. From its flagship shampoo, Velvette expanded its product range over the years to include a wide variety of personal care and household items.
 
This strategic acquisition, which entails acquiring the perpetual licence of Velvette, aligns with Reliance’s ongoing commitment to building a futuristic business with a solid foundation, while also reviving and reintroducing India's cherished heritage brands to modern consumers, a company statement said.
   
“We are thrilled to welcome Velvette into the Reliance family,” said Ketan Mody, chief operating officer, Reliance Consumer Products. “Velvette’s incredible legacy of innovation and its pivotal role in making personal care products accessible to millions is truly remarkable. We are excited to build on this legacy, enhance its offerings, and take Velvette to new heights, making it an even more integral part of consumers’ lives.”
 
With this acquisition, RCPL aims to bring new life to Velvette’s storied brand and build on its rich heritage, leveraging its scale, technological capabilities, and deep understanding of the Indian consumer.

Also Read

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani to address Annual India Conference 2025 at Harvard University

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Surrey confirms deal with Reliance, keeps 51% stake in Oval Invincibles

Shein

Ambani's Reliance Retail brings Shein back to India after 2020 app ban

Reliance

4 most valued firms lose Rs 1.25 trn in mcap, Reliance biggest laggard

UBS, UBS Group

UBS Group buys shares of 29 firms including Reliance for Rs 1,938 cr

 
“We are thrilled to join forces with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for Velvette. RCPL will help breathe new life into Velvette by expanding its reach and bringing authentic Velvette products to a broader, modern audience,” said Arjun Rajkumar, a promoter of Sujatha Biotech.
 
With this acquisition, Reliance Consumer Products aims to leverage Velvette’s rich heritage of innovation and deep consumer trust. The acquisition also strengthens Reliance’s presence in the personal care and FMCG space, as the company continues to look for opportunities to serve the evolving needs of the Indian consumer.
 
The addition of Velvette products will complement RCPL's existing portfolio, which is built on a vision to empower everyday life with global-quality offerings inspired by India, meant for the world at an honest price.
 
Empowering heritage and future growth
 
RCPL’s vision for growth goes beyond just expansion—it is deeply rooted in its commitment to restoring and nurturing iconic Indian brands that have stood the test of time by making them more relevant to today’s consumer, the statement added.
 
C K Rajkumar, who took the helm of the business in 1980, pioneered a groundbreaking idea that transformed the way personal care products reached Indian households. Velvette’s pioneering innovation came in the form of PVC pillow pouches for shampoo in 1980, motivated by Rajkumar's father, R ChinniKrishnan’s vision: “Whatever a rich person enjoys, the poor person should be able to afford too.”
 
This innovation was a game changer that not only made personal care products affordable but also accessible to millions of consumers.

More From This Section

Office space

Sunrise sectors drive India's apprenticeship growth to record high: Report

Demand in key overseas markets has enabled the continuing rise in the export of refined petroleum products, which jumped 12.7 per cent in October, according to the latest data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Export of ref

Despite global lags, India to remain bright spot for petchem demand in 2025

telecom

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel lose AGR dues case as SC dismisses pleas

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Nexus Select Trust acquires Vega City Mall in Bengaluru for Rs 913 crore

PremiumGig workers

Qcom to lead gig workforce hiring in 2025 amid expansion, rising demand

Topics : Reliance Group FMCG firms acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon