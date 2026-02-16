Reliance Industries buys 3 apartments at One Altamount Road for ₹85 crore

Reliance Industries Limited has purchased three residential units at One Altamount Road in South Mumbai for ₹85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The company acquired three units with a combined carpet area of around 3,162 sq ft, including a primary apartment measuring approximately 2,004.8 sq ft and two additional units of about 578.67 sq ft each.

India Best Buy Private Limited sold the properties.

The deal was registered on February 10, 2026, and Reliance Industries Limited paid nearly ₹5.10 crore in stamp duty, according to official documents.

One Altamount Road stands in the prestigious Altamount Road–Cumballa Hill belt. The location ranks among Mumbai’s most exclusive residential zones. It attracts industrialists, business families, and ultra-high-net-worth buyers seeking prime city addresses.

Mumbai’s luxury real estate market has witnessed a steady surge in high-value transactions, with corporates, industrialists, and high-net-worth individuals acquiring premium homes in prime locations. Despite elevated prices, demand for exclusive addresses in South Mumbai continues to remain resilient.

In a recent transaction, Radha Tanti, angel investor and wife of Suzlon Energy executive vice chairman Girish Tanti, purchased a premium apartment in Worli for Rs 123.5 crore. In another transaction, a US-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) purchased two sea-facing luxury apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹56 crore.