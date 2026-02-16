RCPL to form majority-owned JV with TGI Group to explore African markets

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, on Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement to form a majority-owned joint venture with Nigerian conglomerate Tropical General Investments Group.

This partnership will significantly expand RCPL's global footprint by establishing its presence in Nigeria, one of Africa's largest consumer markets, said a joint statement.

Through this partnership, which is subject to customary legal and regulatory clearances, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) will introduce its FMCG products to consumers in Nigeria, leveraging TGI's FMCG manufacturing and distribution experience and network, it added.

"The partnership between RCPL and Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group aims to strengthen RCPL's market presence on the global stage," it said.

RCPL Director T Krishnakumar said: "TGI Group is a diversified and trusted partner, and their deep expertise and decades-long presence in sectors such as FMCG, culinary, and agribusiness will be invaluable as we scale our operations in the region".

Rahul Savara, Group Managing Director, TGI Group, stated: "By bringing together complementary strengths and world-class expertise across product development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, this partnership is well positioned to deliver consistent quality and long-term value to consumers. Nigeria represents one of the most compelling growth markets globally, and TGI Group looks forward to building a strong and enduring growth platform alongside RCPL".

TGI Group has a presence across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. It operates in segments as FMCG, Agricultural Inputs, Industrial Chemicals, Homecare Products and Pharmaceuticals.

RCPL, which was demerged from Reliance Retail and made a direct subsidiary of RIL on December 1, 2025, is one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India.

In the December quarter, its overall gross revenue was at ₹5,065 crore, up 60 per cent year-on-year. Its year-to-date gross revenue for FY26 has crossed ₹15,000 crore, which is 1.8 times higher than the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.