TCS, AMD deepen AI partnership to challenge rival Nvidia in India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) expanded their artificial intelligence (AI) partnership to deploy rack-scale data centre infrastructure in India, as the companies positioned themselves against Nvidia in one of the fastest-growing AI compute markets.

The announcement came alongside the opening of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Monday.

The two firms said they will jointly develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design in India using AMD’s ‘Helios’ platform, targeting enterprise and sovereign AI demand as organisations scale up computing capacity for training and inference workloads.

The expanded partnership will see TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, deploy AMD’s AI architecture in the country.

The collaboration includes a blueprint for AI-ready data centres capable of scaling up to 200 megawatts of capacity.

Infrastructure for enterprise AI

According to statements from the companies, the proposed platform will support high-performance training and inference workloads for hyperscalers, artificial intelligence firms and large enterprises operating in India.

Under the arrangement, AMD will provide its full-stack AI compute platform, while TCS will handle engineering, integration and enterprise deployment for data centre infrastructure. The companies said the rack-scale design aims to improve performance efficiency and shorten deployment timelines for enterprise AI systems.

The move places AMD more directly in competition with Nvidia in India’s AI infrastructure segment, where companies and government-linked initiatives are increasing compute capacity for large language models and advanced analytics.

AMD Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said the shift from pilot projects to full-scale deployments is driving demand for new computing models.

“AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With ‘Helios’, we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow,” she said in a company statement.

TCS Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan said the partnership would anchor the deployment of Helios-based infrastructure in India.

“This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first Helios-powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data centre engineering, we are poised to deliver infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are pleased to deepen our partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem,” he said.

TCS set up HyperVault in 2025 to build large-scale, secure AI-ready infrastructure for hyperscalers and enterprises. The expanded partnership builds on earlier collaboration between the two companies to help enterprises scale artificial intelligence adoption and modernise hybrid computing environments.

India’s AI and chip market

India’s AI chip market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The government initiatives have also supported semiconductor development. According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau last year, India’s broader chip market could reach $100-110 billion by 2030. The India Semiconductor Mission, with an outlay of ₹76,000 crore, aims to support domestic manufacturing, design and talent development.

Four additional semiconductor units were approved in August 2025 with an outlay of ₹4,600 crore, taking the total number of approved projects under the mission to ten, with combined investments of around ₹1.60 trillion across six states. Officials have said these measures are intended to position India as a global semiconductor and artificial intelligence hub.