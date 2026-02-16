Monday, February 16, 2026 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TCS, AMD deepen AI partnership to challenge rival Nvidia in India

TCS, AMD deepen AI partnership to challenge rival Nvidia in India

The collaboration includes a blueprint for AI-ready data centres capable of scaling up to 200 megawatts of capacity

Artificial Intelligence

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) expanded their artificial intelligence (AI) partnership to deploy rack-scale data centre infrastructure in India, as the companies positioned themselves against Nvidia in one of the fastest-growing AI compute markets.
 
The announcement came alongside the opening of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Monday.
 
The two firms said they will jointly develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design in India using AMD’s ‘Helios’ platform, targeting enterprise and sovereign AI demand as organisations scale up computing capacity for training and inference workloads.
 
The expanded partnership will see TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, deploy AMD’s AI architecture in the country.
 
 
The collaboration includes a blueprint for AI-ready data centres capable of scaling up to 200 megawatts of capacity.

Also Read

semiconductor, chips

TN signs MoUs for ₹5900 cr investment in semiconductor, aerospace sectors

Coal India

Coal India doubles solar capex to ₹961 crore, surpassing FY26 targets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during the inauguration of the International Center For Entrepreneurship & Technology – iCreate at Deo Dholera village in Ahmedabad

PM Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25-26, second trip since 2017: Report

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Rafael Grossi

Iran meets UN nuclear watchdog in Geneva ahead of second round of US talks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

In-Solutions Global gets RBI's nod for domestic & cross-border PA

Infrastructure for enterprise AI

According to statements from the companies, the proposed platform will support high-performance training and inference workloads for hyperscalers, artificial intelligence firms and large enterprises operating in India.
 
Under the arrangement, AMD will provide its full-stack AI compute platform, while TCS will handle engineering, integration and enterprise deployment for data centre infrastructure. The companies said the rack-scale design aims to improve performance efficiency and shorten deployment timelines for enterprise AI systems.
 
The move places AMD more directly in competition with Nvidia in India’s AI infrastructure segment, where companies and government-linked initiatives are increasing compute capacity for large language models and advanced analytics.
 
AMD Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said the shift from pilot projects to full-scale deployments is driving demand for new computing models.
 
“AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With ‘Helios’, we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow,” she said in a company statement.
 
TCS Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan said the partnership would anchor the deployment of Helios-based infrastructure in India.
 
“This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first Helios-powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data centre engineering, we are poised to deliver infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are pleased to deepen our partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem,” he said.
 
TCS set up HyperVault in 2025 to build large-scale, secure AI-ready infrastructure for hyperscalers and enterprises. The expanded partnership builds on earlier collaboration between the two companies to help enterprises scale artificial intelligence adoption and modernise hybrid computing environments.

India’s AI and chip market

India’s AI chip market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The government initiatives have also supported semiconductor development. According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau last year, India’s broader chip market could reach $100-110 billion by 2030. The India Semiconductor Mission, with an outlay of ₹76,000 crore, aims to support domestic manufacturing, design and talent development.
 
Four additional semiconductor units were approved in August 2025 with an outlay of ₹4,600 crore, taking the total number of approved projects under the mission to ten, with combined investments of around ₹1.60 trillion across six states. Officials have said these measures are intended to position India as a global semiconductor and artificial intelligence hub.

More From This Section

snapdeal

CCPA fines Snapdeal ₹5 lakh for selling toys violating BIS standards

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance Retail to pilot search-discovery platform in multi-channel push

Denta Water and Infra Solutions

Denta Water and Infra Solutions order book crosses ₹841 crore in December

Power plant, thermal power

L&T sells 1,400 Mw Nabha power plant to Torrent for ₹3,660 crore

Merger, M&A

FountainVest calls off EuroGroup Laminations deal after govt approval fails

Topics : semiconductor TCS Nvidia BS Reads Company News Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Solar Eclipse 2026India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance