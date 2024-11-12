Reliance Industries to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Andhra for biogas plants

Business Standard
According to the Chief Minister, the conglomerate will invest Rs 130 crore per CBG plant, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government and Reliance Group on Tuesday signed a deal worth Rs 65,000 crore to establish 500 compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants in the state over the next three years.

The agreement was inked in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and senior officials from Reliance Group at the state secretariat in Amaravati.  ''Very happy to sign an MoU with Reliance. Highlights of the deal include the establishment of 500 CBG plants in the coming three years,'' Naidu said in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).  According to the Chief Minister, the conglomerate will invest Rs 130 crore per CBG plant, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.  Naidu also highlighted that the state stands to gain Rs 57,000 crore over the next 25 years through SGST collections, electricity duty, and other revenue streams arising from this initiative.

 

Topics : Reliance Industries Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

