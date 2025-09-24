Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance to invest ₹1,156 crore in Thoothukudi FMCG manufacturing unit

Reliance to invest ₹1,156 crore in Thoothukudi FMCG manufacturing unit

Reliance Consumer Products will set up its first FMCG unit in Tamil Nadu with ₹1,156 crore investment in Thoothukudi, joining Godrej, Dabur and PepsiCo in the state

This will be the first manufacturing unit by the Mukesh Ambani-led RCPL in Tamil Nadu.

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) will set up an integrated manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 1,156 crore. The company thus joins a league of FMCG industry majors such as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), Dabur India Ltd and PepsiCo India Holdings, which have lined up investments in the state or started units in the past two years.
 
This will be the first manufacturing unit by the Mukesh Ambani-led RCPL in Tamil Nadu. The facility will come up at SIPCOT in Allikulam Industrial Park, Thoothukudi, and will employ over 2,000 people. Of the Rs 11.31 trillion invested in the state in the past four years, more than Rs 2.7 trillion came to southern districts, including Thoothukudi and nearby areas. Last Saturday, Cochin Shipyard and Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced two separate shipbuilding projects in Thoothukudi with a combined investment of Rs 30,000 crore.
 
 
“We continue to attract marquee national FMCG players into the state, and there is no major sector we aren’t leaving untapped. This facility will span 60 acres and focus on multi-product manufacturing, from regional snacks to biscuits, spices to atta, edible oil and more. Over the next five years, it will generate 2,000 local jobs,” said state industries minister TRB Rajaa.
 
In August this year, GCPL opened its integrated multi-product greenfield facility in Chengalpattu at an investment of Rs 515 crore to manufacture products like Cinthol, Aer and Good Knight. Dabur India is setting up a Rs 400-crore FMCG plant at SIPCOT Food Park in Villupuram, reportedly its first in South India. In April, as part of a strategy to expand its snacks manufacturing capacity, PepsiCo India lined up a manufacturing unit in Mannapparai on a 28-acre plot in the SIPCOT industrial park. The facility may produce snack items like potato chips.
 
Other FMCG majors already have a strong manufacturing presence in Tamil Nadu. Hindustan Unilever Ltd operates a personal care and home care unit in Hosur, while Britannia Industries Ltd runs two biscuit and bakery units in Perundurai and Madurai.

On Saturday, two memoranda of understanding were signed in the shipping sector for Thoothukudi. These include a Rs 15,000-crore shipyard to be developed by Cochin Shipyard, creating 10,000 jobs, and another Rs 15,000-crore shipyard by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, creating 45,000 jobs.
 
In recent years, southern districts such as Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar have attracted significant investments. In August, a Rs 16,000-crore manufacturing unit by VinFast was inaugurated in Thoothukudi.
 
Further, four global majors — Malaysian government-owned oil and gas giant Petronas-backed Amplus Ganges Solar, Singapore’s state-run Sembcorp Industries’ Green Infra Renewable Energy, Gurugram-based Acme Green Hydrogen and Chemicals, and ReNew Energy’s subsidiary ReNew E-Fuels — are expected to develop a hydrogen hub at VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port. The project’s first phase, involving an investment of Rs 41,860 crore, is likely to be commissioned by 2028.
 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

