Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Power, R-Infra reconstitute boards with four new directors

Reliance Power, R-Infra reconstitute boards with four new directors

The companies elevated their four senior officials to the board

Reliance

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Group companies Reliance Power Limited (R-Power) and Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra) have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials of the companies to the board of directors.
 
The newly appointed board members of R-Power include Ashok Pal, chief financial officer (CFO) of R-Power; Sachin Mohapatra, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sasan Power Limited; and Harmanjit Singh Nagi, president of corporate development at R-Power. Mohapatra and Nagi have been appointed as additional directors, while Pal has been promoted to executive director.
 
Additionally, Partha Sarma, president of group corporate development, has been appointed as an additional director of R-Infra.
 
 
As per a statement released by R-Power, “the aim of the board restructuring exercise is to ensure it is led by a dynamic and young team, in alignment with the Reliance Group’s Vision 2030 Growth Strategy.”
 

Also Read

Reliance Power

Anil Ambani's RPower gets SECI showcause over 'fake bank documents'

Reliance Power

SECI weighs criminal action against Reliance Power over fake bid documents

Reliance Power

Reliance Power posts Rs 2,878 cr profit in Q2, income dips to Rs 1,962.7 cr

Reliance

Reliance Power shares drop 5% after it gets debarred from SECI for 3 yrs

Reliance Power

Reliance Power hits 5% lower circuit; here's what's worrying investors

Topics : Reliance Power R-Infra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon