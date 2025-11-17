Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Retail to bring German cosmetic brand 'essence' to India

Reliance Retail to bring German cosmetic brand 'essence' to India

It has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with cosnova Beauty, the Germany-based global cosmetics company, said a statement from Reliance Retail

Founded in Germany in 2002, essence is sold in around 90 countries. Its over 80 per cent products are manufactured in Europe. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Reliance Retail on Monday announced to bring 'essence', Europe's leading cosmetics brand by units sold, to the Indian market, a move which will help the growing beauty business of country's leading retailer.

It has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with cosnova Beauty, the Germany-based global cosmetics company, said a statement from Reliance Retail.

"The collaboration strengthens RRL's growing beauty portfolio and will introduce essence's vibrant range of high-quality, affordable, and cruelty-free makeup products to consumers across India," it said.

It will available on the Reliance Retail's integrated omnichannel ecosystem, making the essence range of products accessible across online platforms, beauty stores, and partner retail formats.

 

"As the official distributor, RRL will expand the brand's reach across premier beauty destinations throughout India," it said.

Founded in Germany in 2002, essence is sold in around 90 countries. Its over 80 per cent products are manufactured in Europe.

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) group.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 19,821 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

The company, which has registered customer base over 369 million, reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.30 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,053 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Reliance Retail Germany Cosmetics

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

