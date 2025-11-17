Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys launches AI-first GCC model to support capability expansion

Infosys launches AI-first GCC model to support capability expansion

Infosys said that the new model includes end-to-end GCC setup management, AI-enabled operational improvements, talent development, and a range of other operating structures

Information technology (IT) giant Infosys on Monday announced an artificial intelligence (AI)-first global capability centre (GCC) model designed to help companies establish and upgrade their GCCs into AI-driven operational hubs, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
It added that the offering aims to support enterprises in setting up GCCs and supporting existing ones through an end-to-end framework covering strategy, entity formation, recruitment, operational readiness and scalable talent models. Infosys said the model is intended for organisations facing challenges in expanding or modernising their GCC operations.
 
“Our AI-first approach, comprehensive GCC lifecycle capabilities, and global delivery excellence, uniquely position us to help clients unlock new value. Our dedicated GCC practice will offer speed, scale, and strategic depth essential for the next wave of enterprise transformation," said Satish HC, executive vice president and chief delivery officer at Infosys. 
 
 
The company added that the structure integrates its 'Agentic Foundry' for building production-grade AI agents, 'EdgeVerve AI Next' as the platform layer, and 'Infosys Topaz' to embed AI-led services across the GCC lifecycle.

Key features of the new model include end-to-end GCC setup management, AI-enabled operational improvements, talent development, and a range of other operating structures, the company said.
Infosys reported a 13.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,364 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26), supported by a strong large-deal pipeline and broad-based growth across verticals.
 
The firm's revenue from operations rose 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹44,490 crore, led by financial services and manufacturing.

