Swiggy signs MoU with upGrad for skill development of delivery partners

Swiggy signs MoU with upGrad for skill development of delivery partners

The delivery partners can enrol for the courses via the Swiggy Partner app

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy partners with upGrad to offer delivery workers subsidised higher education, tech certifications and soft-skills training through the Swiggy Partner app. | Image: Bloomberg

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery and instant grocery firm Swiggy on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with upskilling platform upGrad for skill development of delivery partners. The company said that the initiative will provide its delivery partners access to university-certified higher education programmes and professional development certifications.
 
The delivery partners can enrol for the courses via the Swiggy Partner app. The courses are available online for two weeks to three years. In addition, the delivery partners can also join Career Udaan Pack — a soft-skills module covering communication, digital fluency, workplace readiness and confidence, designed specifically for last-mile delivery professionals.
 
 
The companies said that many delivery partners are unable to pursue higher education and learning opportunities due to financial or personal constraints. With this collaboration, they plan to bring academic pathways at reduced costs, supported by need-based scholarships.
 
Saurav Goyal, senior vice-president of driver and delivery org at Swiggy, said the initiative will empower the company's 6.9 lakh delivery workers. "We believe that by combining formal upskilling opportunities with emerging-tech certifications and soft-skills training, this initiative empowers Swiggy's 6.9 lakh-strong frontline executives with access to credible, sustainable career pathways. By bringing credible, job-relevant skills and certifications to this critical workforce, we are moving beyond just convenience," he said.
 
Adding to the development, Anuj Vishwakarma, chief executive officer of higher education at upGrad, said, "India’s demographic advantage can translate into true economic strength only if every section of the workforce — not just white-collar professionals — is empowered with access to quality education and job-relevant skills. Delivery executives, like millions of frontline workers across sectors, have long been excluded from formal upskilling pathways despite playing a vital role in the country’s growth engine."

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

