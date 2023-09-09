Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Reliance Retail total debt up 73%; RRVL expected to continue pumping money

Reliance Retail Limited's debt-to-equity ratio increased from 1.35 in FY22 to 1.91 in FY23

Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) borrowed Rs 32,303 crore from banks in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), which was a year characterised by the fast expansion of RRL's business, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Industry executives say that the expansion has been primarily funded through debt.

Rs 19,243 crore of this debt was through loans, which were non-current, long-term, borrowings, according to ET, which cited details from RRL's latest annual report.

As of March 2022, RRL only had Rs 1.74 crore as bank loans in its accounts, hinting at the pace of the debt acquired. Besides loans, RRL also raised Rs 13,304 crore in long-term debt from the holding company Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). This takes the company's total debt 73 per cent up to Rs 70,943 crore, according to the FY23 report.

RRVL is lending money to RRL primarily through the debt route, an industry executive was cited in the ET report.

Founder of a business intelligence firm, Mohit Yadav, was quoted in the report as saying, "The increase in Reliance Retail's long-term debt has largely funded investments to expand operational capacity enhance stores, and develop digital platforms like JioMart."

Debt from Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL)

Also Read

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board

Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

The Ambani way: Can Isha do an encore of what her father did with Jio?

Weekend Bites: Beleaguered tycoon, GDP, Ambani children, and Wonderlust

Promoters acquired 2.06% more stake in Adani Ent between Aug 21 and Sept 7

VI pays 50% of spectrum usage, licence charges; struggles to raise funds

Adani forms JV with Kowa Holdings for green ammonia, H2 marketing

Securities Appellate Tribunal defers Zee-Sebi matter to September 13

Go First lenders likely to extend deadline seeking investor interest


An industry expert said that RRL's debt from the holding company will likely increase in the future, and RRVL is expected to pump more money into the venture.

Reliance Industries raised Rs 8,278 crore by diluting a 0.99 per cent stake in RRVL and is likely to dilute another 8-10 per cent over the next few months ahead of the proposed initial public offering of RRVL, the ET report said.

Of the total debt that RRL has acquired, Rs 11,459 crore has been taken as short-term borrowing and Rs 1,599 crore has been borrowed as working capital, the report added. RRL's debt-to-equity ratio increased from 1.35 in FY22 to 1.91 in FY23.
Topics : Reliance Retail Reliance Industries Reliance Group Mukesh Ambani Group Mukesh Ambani Isha Ambani BS Web Reports Reliance Trends

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon