Tata Power-DDL partners with FSR Global to advance smart grid innovation

Tata Power-DDL partners with FSR Global to advance smart grid innovation

Tata Power-DDL and FSR Global have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on policy research, innovation in clean energy technologies, and capacity building

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) on Monday said it has inked an initial pact to collaborate with FSR Global to advance smart grid innovation and policy research.

The partnership aims to facilitate comprehensive research projects, technical papers, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to enhance industry knowledge and promote best practices in the power sector, a statement said.

According to the statement, Tata Power-DDL and FSR Global have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on policy research, innovation in clean energy technologies, and capacity building.

The partnership is being seen as a significant step towards advancing sustainable energy solutions and regulatory excellence with key focus on the development of smart grid in India.

 

"This collaboration will help accelerate the deployment of smart grid technologies, enhancing the reliability, efficiency, and resilience of India's power sector while delivering long-term benefits to our communities and economy," Gajanan S Kale, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said in the statement.

This MoU will not just focus on technological aspects, but will also look at building capacity across utilities in India as well as sharing the Indian experience to other Global South countries.

"Through this collaboration we are looking forward to innovating and demonstrating some of the smart grid use cases as part of the Smart Grid Observatory (SGO) Community," Swetha Ravi Kumar, Executive Director, FSR Global, said.

Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. It distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of around 9 million.

FSR Global is an independent regulatory hub of excellence focused on energy transitions in the Global South.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

