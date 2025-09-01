Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Renault names Katrin Adt as Dacia head in top management overhaul

Renault names Katrin Adt as Dacia head in top management overhaul

Renault is tapping Katrin Adt, a longtime Mercedes-Benz Group AG executive, to succeed Denis Le Vot as head of the popular Dacia brand

Renault(Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Stefan Nicola and Albertina Torsoli
 
Renault SA has started reorganising its top management ranks as new Chief Executive Officer Francois Provost makes his first moves to stabilise the French carmaker.
 
Renault is tapping Katrin Adt, a longtime Mercedes-Benz Group AG executive, to succeed Denis Le Vot as head of the popular Dacia brand. Renault brand boss Fabrice Cambolive has been appointed chief growth officer, a newly created position meant to better coordinate strategy for the group’s key brands.
 
“We need an organization capable of making faster decisions, executing more efficiently, and being closer to its customers,” Provost said Monday in a statement.
 
 
The CEO has worked over the traditional August break to install new managers as Renault faces challenges including muted demand in Europe and the expansion of Chinese manufacturers led by BYD Co. In July, the manufacturer lowered its profitability outlook amid intensifying competition and a weakening van market.
 
Le Vot, whose work increasing market share at the Dacia brand made him a contender for the CEO role, decided to leave Renault.
 
The manufacturer appointed company veteran Philippe Brunet chief technology officer to accelerate innovation at the group. Anthony Plouvier, another long-term Renault manager, will succeed Provost as procurement chief.

Topics : Renault Auto makers Auto industry

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

