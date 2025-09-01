Monday, September 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

It is with deep regret that we share the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on Sept. 12, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre said

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By P R Sanjai
 
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s family has called off a weekend theatrical extravaganza scheduled for mid-September in New York, citing “unforeseen circumstances,” as the US sharpened its attacks on India over Russian oil purchases.
 
“It is with deep regret that we share the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on Sept. 12, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre said in a statement on its website. “This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing NMACC to New York at a later date.”
 
 
Nita Ambani, whose husband is Asia’s richest person, was scheduled to host the “India Weekend” at the Lincoln Center from Sept. 12-14. Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna and designer Manish Malhotra’s show were among key attractions at the theatrical event, organised by the NMACC, which is helmed by the matriarch. 

The event is the latest casualty of US President Donald Trump’s increasing onslaught on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s most valuable company and the operator of the world’s largest refining complex, has been caught in the crosshairs of the US and India discord. 
 
Trump and his aides’ have attacked the South Asian nation for buying cheap Russian oil alleging that it is blunting their efforts to end the war in Ukraine. US officials, including Peter Navarro and Scott Bessent, have criticized “India’s politically connected energy titans,” and accused them of war profiteering. 
 
Last week, US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, among the highest in the world, to penalise it for those energy purchases. Still, India has appeared defiant under pressure and is even seeking to strengthen ties with Russia. Modi met with President Vladimir Putin in China during his first visit to India’s northern neighbor in seven years. 
 
While Trump or other US officials haven’t named Ambani, the continuous reference to politically-connected richest Indians benefiting from Russian oil purchases have brought his empire in the eye of the storm.
 
“You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with Fox News, referring to a particular caste among upper class Indians. Ambani is not from the caste.
 
Ambani, in his once-a-year speech to Reliance shareholders on Friday, highlighted the uncertainty triggered by geopolitical headwinds, adding that “conflict produces no winners.”
 
“When nations co-operate, trade flows freely, investments flourish and everyone wins,” he told shareholders.

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Reliance Industries US India relations

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

