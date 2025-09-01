Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coal India fined ₹10.72 lakh for non-compliance with Sebi directives

Coal India fined ₹10.72 lakh for non-compliance with Sebi directives

Both BSE and NSE have imposed a fine of ₹5.36 lakh each on the coal major

Coal India

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned CIL on Monday said it has been fined ₹10.72 lakh for non-compliance with Sebi norms with regard to the appointment of requisite number of independent directors on its board.

Both BSE and NSE have imposed a fine of ₹5.36 lakh each on the coal major, it said.

"The company is in receipt of notice from National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE... regarding non-compliance with the provisions of Regulation 17 of the Sebi LODR for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and has imposed a fine of Rs 5,36,900 each for such non-compliance," Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

 

Non-compliance with Regulation 17 of the Sebi LODR Regulations, 2015, primarily concerns violations of corporate governance rules, such as improper board composition e.g. lack of independent directors or failure to pass a special resolution for a non-executive director aged 75 plus or inadequate board meeting practices (failing to meet for minimum four times a year).

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

Also Read

Coal india ltd, cil, Hindustan copper, HCL

Coal India inks pact with Konkan Railway Corp Ltd to develop rail infra

Coal India

Coal India ramps up evacuation infrastructure amid weak Q1FY26 demand

Coal india ltd, cil, Hindustan copper, HCL

Coal India opens power market access for TPPs using linkage coal

Coal India

Coal India allows thermal plants to trade surplus power in open market

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India Q1 results: PAT dips over 20% to ₹8,734, income falls by 4.9%

The non-compliance, it said, was neither due to any negligence, default by the company nor within the control of CIL's management and added that continuous efforts were also made to meet the compliance requirements.

The appointment of all board members is done by the President of India, it said.

Accordingly, appointment of board members are outside the purview of CIL's management.

The coal behemoth is regularly following up the matter with the coal ministry for the appointment of a requisite number of independent directors on its board.

"CIL had requested BSE and NSE for waiver of penalty... in the past waiver requests were considered favourably by the exchanges," it added.

At present CIL has six independent directors on its board.

State-owned CIL reported a six per cent drop in production at 229.8 million tonnes (MT) in the April-July period of the current financial year even as the government is making efforts to increase the output to cut imports.

The company had produced 244.3 MT of coal in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The coal behemoth did not give reasons for the decline in production. However, industry analysts attribute the production dip to typical monsoon-related disruptions, which can hinder mining operations and dispatch to power plants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nita Ambani

Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

startup funding investment

Tessolve raises $150 mn from TPG to strengthen global delivery centres

Telecom industry, telecom sector

NSE, BSE impose ₹673,780 fine on MTNL for non-compliance of Sebi norms

Isha Ambani

RCPL's ₹1 trillion revenue goal seen as huge value creator: Brokeragespremium

Topics : SEBI Coal India Limited Coal India Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon