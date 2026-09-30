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Replus Engitech, Indus Towers sign MoU to develop telecom energy storage

Under the MoU, Replus intends to make available dedicated BESS production capacity of 1.5 GWh over two years to support the evolving energy requirements of telecom infrastructure

Mobile tower, telecom sector, telecom tower

Replus Engitech and Indus Towers on Wednesday announced they signed a MoU to explore collaboration on Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions for telecom infrastructure in India.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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HEG Advanced Materials-backed Replus Engitech and Indus Towers on Wednesday announced they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration on Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions for telecom infrastructure in India.
 
Under the MoU, Replus intends to make available dedicated BESS production capacity of 1.5 GWh over two years to support the evolving energy requirements of telecom infrastructure, HEG Advanced Materials said in an exchange filing.
 
Indus Towers is one of India’s leading telecom infrastructure companies. The firm has a nationwide presence across all 22 telecom circles, and its customers include Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Vodafone Idea Limited.
 
 
Replus also plans to expand its telecom energy storage portfolio, including higher-capacity battery systems, while exploring technologies such as sodium-ion batteries aimed at improving reliability, energy efficiency and lifecycle performance across telecom applications.
 
Replus Engitech is an integrated energy storage and clean energy company focused on advanced battery technologies, BESS, telecom energy solutions and e-mobility. It designs, manufactures and deploys Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC)-based lithium-ion battery systems, besides offering system integration, EPC, operations and maintenance and lifecycle energy asset management services. The company has deployed over 1 GWh of energy storage capacity across BESS, electric mobility, telecom power solutions and hybrid energy applications, according to the company.

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Meanwhile, HEG Advanced Materials is a new-age platform spanning advanced battery materials with a strong manufacturing, R&D, and innovation foundation. It is also in the business of battery energy solutions and green power.
 
Riju Jhunjhunwala, chairman, managing director and CEO of HEG Advanced Materials, said the initiative would help build a domestic energy storage ecosystem for critical infrastructure, while developing manufacturing scale and technology capabilities.
 
Hiren Pravin Shah, managing director and CEO of Replus Engitech, said the company aims to combine innovation, reliability and Indian engineering to develop energy storage solutions for the evolving needs of telecom infrastructure.

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Topics : telecom services Telecom industry Telecom tower industry

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 9:45 AM IST