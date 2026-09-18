Trai tightens spam curbs, brings A2P calls under regulatory framework

India's telecom regulator strengthened regulations to curb spam calls originating from apps or artificial intelligence (AI)-based sources by introducing a termination charge of up to 5 paise that telecom service providers can levy on the carrier from where these calls originate, if not pre-declared by the apps.

In amendments to the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, on Friday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) defined application-to-person, or A2P, calls as calls initiated by an application, software system or automated platform without direct human dialling, including auto-dialling, robocalls and pre-recorded or artificial voice technologies.

Entities using A2P calls will have to pre-declare their use and the numbers being used to their telcos, and any calls made outside this disclosure will be treated as spam. The disclosure, coupled with the termination charge, will act as a deterrent to spammers as well as scammers, the regulator said.

Termination charges will not be levied on A2P calls made through the 140, 1600 and 1601 series designated by the authority for regulated commercial calls, and authority-authorised calls.

The onus of sharing suspected spam numbers has been put on telcos, with the amendments specifying that service providers will identify numbers with a high probability of being used for sending spam and share the information among themselves. Where five or more numbers associated with a sender are flagged within 10 days, further investigation and graded action will follow, including KYC re-verification, physical verification, barring of outgoing services and disconnection in cases of repeated violations. Now, three or more unique consumer complaints, versus five or more earlier, can trigger action by a telco if a suspected spam identity is simultaneously flagged by its AI/ML system, enabling earlier identification and action against suspected spam senders. Trai also prohibited call-management applications such as Truecaller from blanket blocking, filtering or tagging calls from the designated 140, 1600 and 1601 series as spam. Earlier, this was a direction; now it has been included in the regulation.

Trai said the provision is primarily intended to facilitate e-commerce and e-service platforms that use commercial communication. Trai has allowed such communication based on a customer’s inquiry for seven days. However, the inquiry must be made in writing or digitally and retained by the sender in a verifiable form. The amendments also introduced a consumer appeal mechanism after resolution of a complaint if the resolution is found inadequate by the consumer.

Trai has also expanded the definition of consent to include legacy consents already available with the entities. However, the legacy consents shall be considered valid only where they have been obtained through verifiable means and are subsequently registered on the digital platform of the telcos.