Business Standard

Now passenger finds stone in Air India's in-flight meal, airline responds

A woman took to Twitter to complain that she found a stone in the meal she was served onboard an Air India flight

Topics
Air India | Tata group | Aviation sector

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Air India food has stone
The Twitter post shows pictures of stone in the in-flight meal.

Days after two separate incidents of passengers urinating onboard Air India flights, the airline finds itself in yet another controversy. This time, a woman reported that she found a stone in the in-flight meal she was served.

On Tuesday, a woman took to Twitter to raise the issue with the airline saying that kind of negligence was "unacceptable".

“You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India. This is what I received in my food served on flight AI 215 today. Crew member, Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable,” the Twitter user, named Sarvapriya Sangwan, wrote.

The airline replied to the complainant's tweet and said, "Dear Ma'am, this is concerning and we're taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you bringing this to our notice."

The tweet received a lot of attention from other users on the microblogging platform who criticised the airline acquired by the Tata Group for its recurrent acts of carelessness.

“Dear @TataCompanies: JRD Tata once set standards for the aviation industry. He built #AirIndia into a globally respected brand before Govt took it over. Now that you’re back as owners, hitting new lows? Is there no corporate oversight? How do you manage #PeeGate, and now this,” wrote one user, replying to the tweet.

“I had several times quality issues with paid food served in Air India Express for which no solution was provided,” another user replied, tagging Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express.

Air India, which is currently under the aviation regulator's scanner over multiple flight incidents, said in another statement, "Air India has taken serious note of the incident where a passenger found stone in her in-flight meal on AI 215. We sincerely regret this incident and have apologised to the passenger. We have taken up the matter with the caterer and will be initiating strict action against the caterer."

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 22:45 IST

