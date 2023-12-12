Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Retail major Walmart sources bicycles from India, partners Hero Ecotech

Hero Ecotech has designed a cruiser-style bike for Walmart carrying the Concord brand available in both adult-sized men's and women's versions adding to the company's growing bicycle offerings

Walmart

The cruisers sold in Walmart US stores are built with more than 90 per cent of raw materials sourced from India. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global retail major Walmart has started sourcing bicycles from India by entering into a strategic partnership with Hero Ecotech.
The first India-made bicycles are hitting select stores in the US market just in time for the holidays, Walmart said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This is part of Walmart's commitment to triple exports out of India to USD 10 billion annually by 2027, it added.
Hero Ecotech has designed a cruiser-style bike for Walmart carrying the Concord brand available in both adult-sized men's and women's versions adding to the company's growing bicycle offerings.
The cruisers sold in Walmart US stores are built with more than 90 per cent of raw materials sourced from India.
Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President, Sourcing, Walmart said: "India is well-positioned to support increased demand for products by Walmart customers, and we are excited about our partnership with Hero Ecotech.
This collaboration furthers our work to strengthen resiliency in our global supply while contributing to economic growth worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

It's about the bike: How to pick a premium bicycle for your fitness goals

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Deal activity doubles in Nov to $6.5 bn as large transactions surge: Report

Apple offers to let rivals access tap-and-go tech in antitrust case: Report

How well can govt's dark pattern rules curb customer manipulation online?

Boeing within range of airplane delivery goal after strong November

KPIT unveils India's 1st sodium-ion battery tech, looks at revenues in a yr

Topics : Walmart Hero

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon