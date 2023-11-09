Sensex (-0.22%)
Reuters denies it had prior knowledge of Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel

"Reuters staff journalists were not on the ground at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article.

Hamas, Israel

Photo: X @ANI | Representative Image

Reuters
Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
International news organisation Reuters denied on Thursday any suggestion it had prior knowledge of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, in a statement responding to a report by media advocacy group HonestReporting.
 
"We are aware of a report by HonestReporting and accusations made against two freelance photographers who contributed to Reuters coverage of the Oct. 7 attack," Reuters said.
 
"Reuters categorically denies that it had prior knowledge of the attack or that we embedded journalists with Hamas on Oct 7.
 
"Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of Oct. 7, with whom it did not have a prior relationship. The photographs published by Reuters were taken two hours after Hamas fired rockets across southern Israel and more than 45 minutes after Israel said gunmen had crossed the border.
 
"Reuters staff journalists were not on the ground at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article." 

Topics : Thomson Reuters Hamas Israel-Palestine

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

