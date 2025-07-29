Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RIL holds 88th position in Fortune Global 500, maintains top spot in India

However, the depreciation of the Indian rupee from 83.35 per dollar in March 2024 to 85.45 in March 2025 weighed on RIL’s dollar-denominated revenues. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has maintained its position as India’s highest-ranked company in the Fortune Global 500 list for 2025, securing the 88th spot globally. While the rank is marginally lower than last year’s 86th, the company has climbed 67 places since 2021, when it stood at 155.
 
This marks the 22nd consecutive year that RIL has featured on the prestigious list—longer than any other private-sector Indian firm.
 
The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for the fiscal year ended on or before 31 March 2025. India is represented by nine companies this year—five from the public sector and four from the private sector. Apart from RIL, the other Indian companies on the list include LIC (#95), Indian Oil Corporation (#127), State Bank of India (#163), ONGC (#181), HDFC Bank (#258), Tata Motors (#283), BPCL (#285), and ICICI Bank (#464).
 
 
Reliance closed FY25 with record-high consolidated gross revenues of ₹1,071,174 crore, marking a 7.1% year-on-year increase. EBITDA rose 2.9% to ₹183,422 crore, with all major segments—O2C, Oil & Gas, Retail, and Digital Services—posting healthy growth.
 
However, the depreciation of the Indian rupee from 83.35 per dollar in March 2024 to 85.45 in March 2025 weighed on RIL’s dollar-denominated revenues.
 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

