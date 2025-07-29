Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zaggle acquires Rio Money for ₹22 crore to enter UPI credit card space

Zaggle acquires Rio Money for ₹22 crore to enter UPI credit card space

With this acquisition, Zaggle, a major player in corporate spend management and commercial cards, has forayed into the rapidly expanding retail credit payments market, the company said in a statement

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

The acquisition forms part of Zaggle's broader strategy to invest proceeds from its ₹595 crore QIP towards growth-focused, accretive acquisitions.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in fintech firm Rio Money for ₹22 crore in a strategic move to enter the high-growth consumer credit card segment via UPI.

With this acquisition, Zaggle, a major player in corporate spend management and commercial cards, has forayed into the rapidly expanding retail credit payments market, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition forms part of Zaggle's broader strategy to invest proceeds from its ₹595 crore QIP towards growth-focused, accretive acquisitions.

Founded in 2023, Rio Money offers a cutting-edge UPI app that seamlessly integrates credit into UPI transactions.

 

"Rio brings deep expertise in UPI solutions and the consumer credit cards space, with differentiated product offerings. This acquisition also enables us to drive innovation not only in corporate spend management but also in the consumer credit card segment," said Zaggle's Founder & Executive Chairman Raj P Narayanam.

Riya Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO of Rio Money, said, "We're excited to join hands with Zaggle, a powerhouse in spend management. This acquisition supercharges our mission to make credit effortlessly accessible through UPI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sri Lotus Developers raises ₹237 crore from anchor investors for IPO

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Delhi HC to hear Nayara's plea for service restoration from Microsoft

Nayara

Indian shipowners urge Nayara to end vessel charters after EU sanctions

Boeing

Boeing cuts losses in Q2 as jet deliveries rebound and revenue grows

Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma sees US CDMO softness, eyes $2 billion topline by FY30premium

Topics : Company News zaggle Credit Card UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon