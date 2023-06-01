close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani terminates deal to acquire Macquarie's toll road portfolio in AP, Guj

On August 4, 2022, Adani Enterprises said ARTL will acquire 56.8% in GRICL and a 100% stake in STPL, subject to regulatory approval

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Road Transport, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), on Thursday said it has decided to terminate the pact to purchase Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund's toll road portfolio in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat for Rs 3,110 crore.

On August 4, 2022, Adani's wholly-owned subsidiary said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company Ltd (GRICL) -- (owned 56.8 per cent by Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund) and Swarna Tollway Private Ltd (STPL) (owned 100 per cent by Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund).

However, Adani Enterprises in a BSE filing on Thursday said: "Share Purchase Agreement dated 4th August 2022 ("Share Purchase Agreement") was executed amongst Adani Road Transport Limited (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (Purchaser), MAIF Investments India PTE Limited and MAIF Investments India 3 PTE Limited (collectively as "MAIF") (Sellers) in connection with the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Swarna Tollway Private Limited ("STPL") and 56.8 per cent stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company Limited (GRICL)".

"We would like to inform that due to non-satisfaction of conditions to closing by the Seller within the agreed timeline under the Share Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser has decided to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement and accordingly, notices to that effect have been issued by the Purchaser as well as the Company to the Sellers," it added.

On August 4, 2022, Adani Enterprises said ARTL will acquire 56.8 per cent in GRICL and a 100 per cent stake in STPL, subject to regulatory approval.

The transaction was expected to close in September 2022.

Also Read

HC asks NHAI to respond to plea challenging collection of double toll tax

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Adani Enterprises scraps deal to buy Rs 3K-crore Macquarie road projects

Edtech major Byju's lenders discard talks to restructure $1.2-billion loan

Avataar Holdings sells 5% stake in RateGain Travel for Rs 206 crore

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Radisson Hotel Group signs 11 new hotels across brands this year till April

STPL has two stretches of toll roads in Andhra Pradesh -- Tada to Nellore on NH-16 connecting important ports like Chennai, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, spanning 110 km; and Nandigama to Ibrahimpatnam to Vijayawada on NH-65, spanning 48 km, which connects key southern metro cities and provides feeder traffic to NH 16, the statement said.

GRICL also has two toll roads in Gujarat -- Ahmedabad to Mehsana on SH-41 spanning 51.6 km with majority passenger traffic, connecting northern Gujarat corridors and Vadodara to Halol on SH-87, spanning 31.7 km, which is on Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor with proximity to several industries.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities.

Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg made a litany of allegations, including those about fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.

Adani Group dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Group Macquarie

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Enterprises scraps deal to buy Rs 3K-crore Macquarie road projects

Adani
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders discard talks to restructure $1.2-billion loan

Byju's
5 min read

Avataar Holdings sells 5% stake in RateGain Travel for Rs 206 crore

stake, share, investment, equity, shareholder, promoter, banks, disinvestment, markets, returns, stocks,diversification
1 min read

Meesho aims to achieve profitability in FY24, looks to grow revenue

Meesho app
3 min read

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics
1 min read

Most Popular

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Coal India offer for sale: Institutional part subscribed 1.6 times

Coal India
2 min read

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

charging, EV, Electric vehicle
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon