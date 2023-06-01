Adani Enterprises scraps deal to buy Rs 3K-crore Macquarie road projects

Adani Enterprises said it had earlier announced a plan in August 2022 to acquire 100 per cent stake in Swarna Tollway Private (STPL) and 56.8 per cent stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company.

An agreement between Adani Roads — a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises — to acquire the road portfolio from Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund (MAIF) for Rs 3,110 crore was terminated by the Adani group, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.