Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rolls-Royce drives in Spectre; dealer expects luxury car sales to grow

The company on Friday introduced the Rolls-Royce Spectre, the company's first fully electric luxury sedan, with price starting at Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom)

The time travellers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sales of ultra luxury car brands like Rolls-Royce are set to be on the growth path only in India with the economy expected to expand further enabling a new set of customers for such models, as per Select Cars CEO Yadur Kapur.
Select Cars is the principal dealer of various luxury car brands in the country, including Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Lamborghini.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company on Friday introduced the Rolls-Royce Spectre, the company's first fully electric luxury sedan, with price starting at Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom).
"India is now a USD 3.5 trillion economy and we are growing. This year also we should be growing by about 6.5 per cent. The country is now the third largest car market globally, so the demand for luxury cars is only going to increase going ahead," Kapur told reporters here.
Rolls-Royce currently operates three showrooms in the country -- Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.
Kapur said Rolls-Royce customers range from business leaders to actors and professionals from multiple fields.
"Interestingly, what we have seen is that the average age of customers has come down Post-Covid. It is around 35 years now," Kapur said.
The cars are imported from the UK and the waiting period usually ranges between 6-8 months depending upon the model and the level of personalisation, he noted.
For Spectre, the company has received strong orders and the waiting currently stands at up to one year, Kapur said.
"When it comes to Rolls-Royce, we have doubled our sales in 2023 as compared with 2022. We have a very strong order pipeline for the year," Kapur said.
Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with a range of over 530 kilometres and can be charged fully in around five hours.
By the end of 2030, the entire product portfolio of Rolls-Royce will be fully electric.

Also Read

Luxury carmaker Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally for 2026

'Ferrari' movie gets 7.5 min standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

JLL appointed as global real estate facilities manager by Rolls-Royce

Strong order book to help Lamborghini see steady growth in India: Official

Oil tanker driver, helper killed in crash with Rolls-Royce in Haryana's Nuh

Paytm's Q3 revenue rises 38% on strong payments business, loan growth

Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit rises 12.3% to Rs 5,208 crore

Apollo launches oncology facility that uses AI for precise diagnosis

Rashi Peripherals raises Rs 150 cr pre-IPO from institutional investors

Jindal Steel & Power commissions 6 MTPA hot strip mill at Angul steel plant

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Luxury car Rolls-Royce Ferrari Lamborghini

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon