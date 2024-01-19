Sensex (    %)
                        
Apollo launches oncology facility that uses AI for precise diagnosis

Oncology centre in Bengaluru will give doctors and patients real-time insights and treatment protocol

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Apollo Cancer Centre said on Friday it has launched India's first artificial intelligence Precision Oncology Centre (POC) in Bengaluru to offer the fastest and best treatment options to doctors, patients and caregivers.

The POC will give accurate diagnosis, real-time insights, cancer-risk assessment and treatment protocol. It identifies eligible patients for targeted therapy, as part of diagnosis and treatment planning. With the help of conversational AI, it educates patients and their family about diagnosis, treatment FAQs and connections to support groups.
“This pioneering initiative not only represents a monumental leap in medical technology but also symbolises hope and progress for patients and caregivers. Apollo Hospitals' commitment to personalised oncology care through AI is a beacon of compassion and advancement, ensuring a brighter future for those battling cancer,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka’s minister for health and family welfare, at the POC’s inauguration.

“The launch of AI Precision Oncology Centre marks a significant stride in redefining cancer care. This transformative initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to personalised medicine and technological innovation. The Precision Oncology Centre reflects our dedication to providing patients with the most advanced, tailored treatments, underscoring Apollo Hospitals' relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare delivery," said Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals.

The POC will assist in India in becoming a global medical hub in affordable cancer care. “The centre will support new patient identification through auto-alerts to operational teams that identify eligible patients for POCs. Alerts to operational teams on deteriorating patient outcomes for intervention and clinical escalation form another key feature [of the POC],” said Vijay Agarwal, lead and senior consultant for medical oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre in Bengaluru. 

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

