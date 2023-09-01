Royal Enfield reports increase in sales by 11% to 77,583 units in August

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported an 11 per cent rise in total sales at 77,583 units in August 2023.

The company had sold 70,112 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 69,393 units as against 62,892 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 10 per cent, it added.

Exports also grew 13 per cent to 8,190 units as compared to 7,220 units in August last year, the company said.

