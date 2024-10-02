Royal Enfield total sales increase 11% to 86,978 units in September

Business Standard
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said its total wholesales increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 86,978 units in September.

The company had dispatched 78,580 units in September 2023.

In the domestic market, dispatches increased 7 per cent year on year to 79,326 units from 74,261 units in the year-ago period, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports increased from 4,319 units in September last year to 7,652 units last month.

"We have registered steady growth in the month of September owing to our recent launches. The 2024 Classic 350 has continued to solidify its iconic status and popularity among riders and has been performing well," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

 

As the company continues to innovate and deliver pure motorcycling experience, the momentum will only accelerate, he added.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

