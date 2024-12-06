RPG Group's CEAT to acquire Camso brand from Michelin for $225 million

RPG Group company CEAT has entered into an agreement with Michelin to acquire the Camso brand’s off-highway construction equipment bias tyres and tracks business in an all-cash deal valued at $225 million (Rs 1,900 crore), which includes two manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka and the global rights to the Camso brand.
The acquired business recorded revenues of $213 million in calendar 2023. The transaction will be completed tentatively within 6-9 months.
The announcement was made after market hours. CEAT stock was up 5.5 per cent on Friday on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Camso is a premium brand in construction equipment tyres and tracks, with strong equity and market position in the European Union (EU) and North American aftermarket and original equipment (OE) segments, CEAT said in a statement. The Camso brand will be permanently assigned to CEAT across categories after a 3-year licensing period.
This will expand CEAT’s product portfolio in the high-margin Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) and tracks segments, which includes agriculture tyres and tracks, harvester tyres and tracks, power sports tracks, and material handling tyres. Michelin will exit from the activities related to compact-line bias tyres and construction tracks.
The acquisition assumes significance as CEAT is trying to expand its geographical footprint and is aiming to enter the US market in 2025. In the 2023-24 annual report, Anant Goenka, Vice-Chairman, RPG Enterprises, noted that the company had entered 12 new geographies in FY24 and plans to enter “the world’s largest tyre market, the US, in 2025.”
“This expansion underscores our capability to produce best-in-class products to meet global requirements. The entry into each country is done after gathering deep customer insights, country-specific product development, and a strong go-to-market (GTM) strategy through a high-quality distribution network,” Goenka had said. CEAT now exports to over 110 countries.
CEAT said on Friday that the acquisition is a significant milestone in its ambition to become a leading global player in the high-margin OHT segment. “Over the last decade, CEAT has been focusing on building its OHT business, which now consists of 900 product offerings and covers around 84 per cent of the range requirement in the agricultural segment,” it said, adding that Camso will give CEAT the ability to widen its product base into tracks and construction tyres. More importantly, it will give CEAT access to a global customer base, including over 40 international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and premium international OHT distributors.
CEAT brings in the ability for Camso to expand into other segments such as agriculture tyres. “Both brands are highly complementary in their positioning and capabilities,” the company said.
Goenka said this acquisition “catalyses” CEAT’s journey towards becoming a leading tyre maker globally.
Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CEAT, said: “The Camso brand is an excellent fit with the growth strategy of CEAT’s off-highway tyre business, thereby improving our margin profile. Access to the most premium customers, a high-quality brand, and a qualified global workforce is what excites us the most about this acquisition.”
The track segment is a technologically superior segment with a limited number of global players.
Meanwhile, Nour Bouhassoun, Senior Vice President, Beyond Road Business Line at Michelin, felt that CEAT is the “right fit” to carry on its bias tyres and tracks for compact construction equipment business.
“Both our companies are fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our employees and business continuity for our customers and suppliers. With this operation, Michelin is continuing to reshape its Beyond Road business, in line with the Group's sustainable growth strategy.”
As for FY24, off-highway tyres constituted 15 per cent of CEAT’s revenues, while exports contributed 19 per cent and the replacement market 53 per cent. Original equipment manufacturers contributed 28 per cent of the revenues. In FY24, the company achieved its highest-ever revenue of Rs 11,893 crore (standalone).
Export sales had grown in 2023-24 despite subdued demand due to continued inflation in Europe, currency volatility, and other macroeconomic challenges.