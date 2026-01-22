Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RPSG Group to invest ₹10.5K cr in Vijayapura, Ballari districts of K'taka

RPSG Group to invest ₹10,500 crore in Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts over three years, boosting the state's renewable energy ecosystem

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

The RPSG Group will invest ₹10,500 crore over the next three years in Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Thursday, adding that the state government would extend all necessary support to facilitate the investments. 
Patil said the investments would strengthen the state's renewable energy and industrial ecosystem. 
He said the InoxGFL Group, which has already begun manufacturing wind turbine blades at Kustagi, is planning to set up a facility to manufacture large wind power towers at a nearby location.  
The group has already invested ₹10,000 crore in Karnataka.
 

