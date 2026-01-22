RPSG Group to invest ₹10.5K cr in Vijayapura, Ballari districts of K'taka
RPSG Group to invest ₹10,500 crore in Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts over three years, boosting the state's renewable energy ecosystem
Press Trust of India Davos
Listen to This Article
The RPSG Group will invest ₹10,500 crore over the next three years in Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Thursday, adding that the state government would extend all necessary support to facilitate the investments.
Patil said the investments would strengthen the state's renewable energy and industrial ecosystem.
He said the InoxGFL Group, which has already begun manufacturing wind turbine blades at Kustagi, is planning to set up a facility to manufacture large wind power towers at a nearby location.
The group has already invested ₹10,000 crore in Karnataka.
More From This Section
Topics : Karnataka Investors renewable energy
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:17 PM IST