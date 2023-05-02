Go First stops taking flight bookings for May 3 and 4 amid cash crunch

Go First has stopped taking bookings for flights on May 3 and May 4, sources said on Tuesday, adding that the airline is facing a cash crunch as more than half of its 57-strong aircraft fleet is grounded due to a delay in engine supply by US-based Pratt and Whitney (PW).
The airline has been making losses since FY20. The Wadia group, which is Go First's promoter, has infused about Rs 3,000 crore in the airline in the last 21 months, sources said. The Group has also taken a debt of about Rs 1,300 crore in the same time period.
Go First did not immediately respond to queries sent by 'Business Standard'.
