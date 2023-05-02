close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First stops taking flight bookings for May 3 and 4 amid cash crunch

More than half of its aircraft fleet is grounded due to delay in engine supply by Pratt and Whitney

Aneesh PhadnisDeepak Patel New Delhi/Mumbai
Go First
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Go First has stopped taking bookings for flights on May 3 and May 4, sources said on Tuesday, adding that the airline is facing a cash crunch as more than half of its 57-strong aircraft fleet is grounded due to a delay in engine supply by US-based Pratt and Whitney (PW).
The airline has been making losses since FY20. The Wadia group, which is Go First's promoter, has infused about Rs 3,000 crore in the airline in the last 21 months, sources said. The Group has also taken a debt of about Rs 1,300 crore in the same time period.
Go First did not immediately respond to queries sent by 'Business Standard'.
Or

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Thanks to funding crunch, India has not seen a new unicorn in over 6 months

A step-by-step guide on withdrawing cash from ATM using UPI apps

In King Cash's castle: Businesses in disarray, RBI to take a closer look

Insurer liable to reimburse genuine cash payments

Foodtech start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit company KOOK

Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz Simulated Driver trainer initiative

NPCIL-NTPC joint venture to build 4,200 MW of nuclear power project

E-commerce giant Flipkart opens 4 lakh sqft fulfillment centre in Telangana

IT major TCS advances generation of income tax Form 16 documents by 45 days

Topics : India airlines aircrafts

First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UCO Bank Q4 net profit rises 86% to Rs 581.24 cr, NPA down to 4.78%

UCO Bank posts Rs 440.57 crore loss in Q1, asset quality deteriorates
2 min read

Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index

Uber
3 min read

USFDA puts on hold Sun Pharma trials on dermatological drug regimen

Sun Pharma
2 min read

IFFCO's net profit increases by 62% to record Rs 3,053 cr last fiscal

Foundation stone for IFFCO's nano area plant to be laid in Bengaluru today
2 min read

Fintech firm BharatPe acquires controlling stake in NBFC Trillion Loans

BharatPe
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Hero Electric scooter
4 min read
Premium

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

semiconductor
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon