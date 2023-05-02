close

Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index

Commuters are most likely to forget their belongings in Ubers on Saturdays

BS Web Team New Delhi
Uber

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
In its annual Lost and Found Index for 2023, data released in an Uber report tells that Delhi has topped the list of the most forgetful cities in India. The report elaborated on what Uber passengers tend to forget as they take an Uber ride. The report also detailed the days and times on which people are most likely to leave their belongings behind.
 
The Uber report had two lists to include the most common and unique items that people left behind.

Until last year, it was Mumbai that topped the list for two years straight. Hyderabad entered in the top four for the first time. In comparison, Bangalore returned to the list after making it to the top in 2019.


Key Highlights

1. Commuters are most likely to forget their belongings in Uber on Saturdays.
2. Red-coloured items were most likely to be forgotten in Uber.

3. People are more likely to forget their belongings during the evenings. A lot of items were lost in Uber around 7 PM.

Most unique items left behind in Uber included televisions, western commodes, brooms, College admit cards and Heavy machinery.

The most commonly forgotten items were mobile phones, laptop bags, wallets, headphones, water bottles, and watches, among others.


Most forgetful cities

Delhi
Mumbai
Hyderabad
Bangalore


People forgot their belongings mostly on March 26, April 9, and April 8. Moreover, Saturdays, Sundays, and Fridays registered the most number of lost items.
Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus brand mobile phones were among the phones mostly left behind in Uber. The number of Android phones left behind was about three times the number of iPhones.


Colour of forgotten items
People lost Red, Blue, and Yellow coloured stuff the most.



In case you or one of your friends have lost something in an Uber, here’s a quick guide for riders to find their “Lost Items”:
  • Tap on “Menu” icon
  • Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something
  • Tap “Report an issue with this trip”
  • Tap “I lost an item”
  • Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”
  • Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit
  • If you lost your phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead
  • Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
  • If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you
  • If you are unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss, and Uber Support Team will step in to help you.
Uber India operations

First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index

