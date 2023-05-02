Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index



The Uber report had two lists to include the most common and unique items that people left behind. In its annual Lost and Found Index for 2023, data released in an Uber report tells that Delhi has topped the list of the most forgetful cities in India. The report elaborated on what Uber passengers tend to forget as they take an Uber ride. The report also detailed the days and times on which people are most likely to leave their belongings behind.







Key Highlights Until last year, it was Mumbai that topped the list for two years straight. Hyderabad entered in the top four for the first time. In comparison, Bangalore returned to the list after making it to the top in 2019.



2. Red-coloured items were most likely to be forgotten in Uber. 1. Commuters are most likely to forget their belongings in Uber on Saturdays.

Most unique items left behind in Uber included televisions, western commodes, brooms, College admit cards and Heavy machinery. 3. People are more likely to forget their belongings during the evenings. A lot of items were lost in Uber around 7 PM.







Most forgetful cities The most commonly forgotten items were mobile phones, laptop bags, wallets, headphones, water bottles, and watches, among others.

Mumbai Delhi

Bangalore Hyderabad



Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus brand mobile phones were among the phones mostly left behind in Uber. The number of Android phones left behind was about three times the number of iPhones. People forgot their belongings mostly on March 26, April 9, and April 8. Moreover, Saturdays, Sundays, and Fridays registered the most number of lost items.

Colour of forgotten items

People lost Red, Blue, and Yellow coloured stuff the most.