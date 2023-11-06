close
Sensex (0.62%)
64760.98 + 397.20
Nifty (0.66%)
19357.30 + 126.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.46%)
6099.25 + 87.90
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
39912.95 + 325.55
Nifty Bank (0.46%)
43518.00 + 199.75
Heatmap

SAIL to increase coking coal purchases from Russia, expects 4 shipments

Australia accounts for more than half of India's coking coal imports of around 70 million metric tonnes a year. India also imports coking coal from Russia and the United States

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Steel Authority of India wants to increase coking coal purchases from Russia due to cheaper prices and is expecting four shipments, each with a capacity of 75,000 tonnes, in the quarter ending December, chairman Amarendu Prakash said on Monday.
Coking coal, a key raw material in steelmaking, is in short supply and Russian coking coal is cheaper compared with the ones from Australia, Prakash told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Australia accounts for more than half of India's coking coal imports of around 70 million metric tonnes a year. India also imports coking coal from Russia and the United States.
Since April, SAIL, the country's largest state-owned steel producer, had eight shipments from Russia.
Indian steel companies are planning to raise prices of various grades of steel due to rising import costs of coking coal, Reuters reported last month.
However, subdued global markets may offset pressure on domestic steel prices, Prakash added.
(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Writing by Sethuraman NR; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

SAIL expects four coking coal ships of 75,000 tonnes each from Russia

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Coal imports rises to 162 MT in FY23; inbound coking coal grows to 54 MT

Indian steel companies plan price rises as coking coal costs surge

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

L&T Construction to build Bhogapuram International Airport, Andhra Pradesh

Zydus gets USFDA nod for Zituvimet for type-2 diabetes mellitus treatment

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Adani group said to be in talks to exit FMCG joint venture with Wilmar

Blackstone expects most Asia deal activity in Japan and India in 2024

Topics : SAIL Steel Authority of India Coking coal Russia

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2BAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon