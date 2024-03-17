Sensex (    %)
                             
Sakra Hospital to set up second hospital in Bengaluru for Rs 1,000 crore

Sakra, in collaboration with SECOM and TTC, anticipates a revenue surge of Rs 500 crore by the end of 2024

Sakra World Hospital

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Sakra World Hospital, a collaboration between SECOM and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC), will establish a facility in Banaswadi, Bengaluru, with a projected investment of Rs 1,000 crore. Additionally, plans for a second phase expansion, featuring a 1,000-bed facility, have been revealed.

Sakra's forthcoming healthcare facility, spanning 600,000 square feet with 500 beds, emphasises its commitment to advancing healthcare both regionally and nationally. Scheduled for completion by 2026, the facility will integrate cutting-edge medical technologies and Indo-Japanese architectural design.
SECOM announced the unveiling of a comprehensive tertiary care unit, boasting specialised services from advanced oncology to cutting-edge rehabilitation programmes.
 
"We are proud to combine the expertise of SECOM Medical System and Toyota Tsusho to deliver world-class healthcare solutions in Bengaluru. The new facility is an extension of our firm commitment towards fulfilling the healthcare needs of the local and international communities," said Tatsuro Fuse, executive director of SECOM and chairman of SECOM Medical System, Japan.

The conference highlighted specialised treatment procedures, including advanced oncology treatments, robotic surgeries, and innovative rehabilitation programmes, to be offered at the upcoming facility across various super-specialties.

Sakra, in collaboration with SECOM and TTC, anticipates a revenue surge of Rs 500 crore by the end of 2024.


Sakra revealed to Business Standard its ambitious expansion strategy, which involves opening new hospitals in Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road or Old Madras Road within the next decade, alongside venturing into Tier II cities. Additionally, plans entail the development of a 50-bed boutique hospital in HSR Layout.

Sakra World Hospital remains steadfast in its mission to enrich the quality of life for all through its research and education initiatives. "Medical research and education are integral to our growth journey. We believe in fostering a culture of continual learning and innovation," added Lovekesh Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

